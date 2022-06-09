Head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Lock is trailing Geno Smith in the quarterback competition following this week's mandatory minicamp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll also stated that Lock isn't too far behind and will have a good chance to claim the starting job during training camp and the preseason. Smith's main edge comes from his knowledge of the system after three years with the team. Neither quarterback has proven to be effective for long stretches in the NFL, but Lock is certainly capable of getting hot during the preseason and winning the job for Week 1.