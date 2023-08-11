Lock completed 17 of 24 passes for 191 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Thursday's 24-13 preseason win over the Vikings. He added three rushing attempts for 14 yards.

After a quiet first quarter, Lock heated up in the second, leading a six-play, 59-yard touchdown drive that he capped with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston. He stayed in the game for the third quarter, during which Lock threw an interception and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jake Bobo. Undrafted rookie Holton Ahlers replaced Lock for the fourth quarter. Lock's the prohibitive favorite to beat out Ahlers for the backup spot behind Geno Smith, and the former Denver quarterback is likely to play the majority of snaps again in Seattle's second preseason game, Aug. 19 against the Cowboys.