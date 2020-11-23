The Seahawks placed Olsen (foot) on injured reserve, Logan Reardon of the team's official site reports.

Olsen suffered a fascia tear in his left foot during last Thursday's win over the Cardinals, the severity of which is expected to sideline him 6-to-8 weeks. As such, it appears as though a best-case scenario for the veteran tight end could allow him to return late in the regular season or during the playoffs. In the meantime, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister are expected to split Seattle's reps at tight end.