Adams (knee) was a full participant at Seattle's practice Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Adams was considered a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, but he was able to log a full practice Tuesday. The safety appears to be ready to go for Thursday's game against the 49ers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Expected to play Thursday night•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Will miss Week 11•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Gets questionable tag for Week 11•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Questionable but expected to play•