Adams (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Pete Carroll relayed Tuesday that Adams would have a hard time playing Sunday against the Dolphins, and the All Pro safety's practice status Wednesday lines up with that notion. Lano Hill (back) logged a limited session Wednesday, but he's next in line if Adams can't go.
