Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Going through tests

According to head coach Pete Carroll, there are currently no updates on Chancellor's (neck) status, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. "He's still getting some work done and tests done," Carroll said. "We don't have anything updated yet."

Chancellor suffered a stinger at the end of last Thursday's win over the Cardinals -- one of just the many Seahawk injuries suffered during the contest. If the safety is sidelined for Monday's game against the Falcons, it would likely be Bradley McDougald getting the start at strong safety. Seattle could really benefit from having Chancellor on the field Monday night considering how beat up their secondary currently is with Earl Thomas (hamstring) trending toward a return and Richard Sherman (Achilles) out for the season.