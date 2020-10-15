Griffin recorded eight solo tackles and two pass breakups in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Vikings.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a whopping 39 times Sunday, keeping Griffin busy all night. The 25-year-old cornerback has shown some bright spots this year, but he's already allowed four touchdowns in coverage and a 108.7 passer rating overall. He's been dealing with a shoulder injury for a couple of weeks, though, so perhaps the Week 6 bye will get him back on track.