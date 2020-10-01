Griffin (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Griffin played every snap in Week 3's win over the Cowboys, but he's dealing with a shoulder injury to start the practice week. He doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but it's concerning since fellow starting CB Quinton Dunbar (knee) sat out practice entirely Wednesday.
