Jones (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Monday's contest against the Broncos, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones' status has been up in the air since he sustained a concussion in practice on Aug. 5, sitting out the entire preseason slate. He got back on the field as of Sept. 2, and he then followed up a limited showing at Thursday's session with back-to-back full practices to cap Week 1 prep. With his journey through the protocol for head injuries now complete and Artie Burns (groin) doubtful to play in the opener, Jones and rookie fourth-rounder Coby Bryant are the top candidates to serve as the team's third cornerback behind starters Mike Jackson and Tariq Woolen.