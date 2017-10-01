Play

Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Inactive against Colts

Rawls is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Even with C.J. Prosise (ankle) unavailable, the Seahawks have opted to make Rawls a healthy scratch. Chris Carson, Eddie Lacy and J.D. McKissic are the team's active running backs, with Carson set for the lead role and McKissic a candidate to replace Prosise on passing downs.

