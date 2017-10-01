Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Inactive against Colts
Rawls is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Even with C.J. Prosise (ankle) unavailable, the Seahawks have opted to make Rawls a healthy scratch. Chris Carson, Eddie Lacy and J.D. McKissic are the team's active running backs, with Carson set for the lead role and McKissic a candidate to replace Prosise on passing downs.
More News
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Not concerned about current role•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Just one offensive snap•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Limited in return from injury•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Not on injury report•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Logs another full practice•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.