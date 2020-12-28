Lockett caught three of five targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 20-9 win over the Rams.

Lockett's long gain of 24 yards matched his best from the last six games, but he struggled to make a notable impact other than that. He has now topped 60 receiving yards just once over his last five games and hasn't reached the end zone during that stretch. Lockett seems to be quite far removed from his monstrous 200-yard performance from Week 7 but will look to finish the regular season on a high note next Sunday against the 49ers.