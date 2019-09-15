Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Snags 10 passes Sunday
Lockett recorded 10 receptions for 79 yards on 12 targets in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.
After being targeted just twice in Week 1, Lockett's doubters were plentiful. However, the Seahawks opened up their playbook in this contest and allowed QB Russell Wilson to toss the ball 35 times, and Lockett had 34.2 percent target share. His high target share explains his uncharacteristic 7.9 YPC -- he had 16.9 last year -- and may signal more of a slot role for Lockett going forward, especially when David Moore (shoulder) returns.
