Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Suffers lower-leg injury
Lockett spent the night in a Bay Area hospital after suffering a lower-leg injury during Monday's 27-24 win over the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Nick Shook of NFL.com, Lockett suffered a lower left leg contusion Monday night that caused severe swelling, which prompted the wideout's trip to the hospital. We'll look for updates on Lockett's condition Tuesday, but his status will need to be monitored in advance of the Seahawks' next contest, Nov. 24 against the Eagles.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Questionable to return•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Cleared for Monday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Limited by hip issue•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Explodes for 152 yards, two scores•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Piles up 100 yards•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores team's only touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...