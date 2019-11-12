Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Suffers lower-leg injury

Lockett spent the night in a Bay Area hospital after suffering a lower-leg injury during Monday's 27-24 win over the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Nick Shook of NFL.com, Lockett suffered a lower left leg contusion Monday night that caused severe swelling, which prompted the wideout's trip to the hospital. We'll look for updates on Lockett's condition Tuesday, but his status will need to be monitored in advance of the Seahawks' next contest, Nov. 24 against the Eagles.