Heyward-Bey returned to Sunday's game against the Colts after injuring his foot, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

Heyward-Bey was only out for a series before he was deemed healthy enough to get into the game. He'll return to his role as a depth receiver with special teams upside.

