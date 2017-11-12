Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Returns to game
Heyward-Bey returned to Sunday's game against the Colts after injuring his foot, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.
Heyward-Bey was only out for a series before he was deemed healthy enough to get into the game. He'll return to his role as a depth receiver with special teams upside.
