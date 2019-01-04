Heyward-Bey was not targeted during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

Heyward-Bey played just 76 offensive snaps all season, finishing with one reception (on two targets) for nine yards in 14 games. He also ran once for minus-7 yards. These were all career lows for the 10-year veteran. Heyward-Bey turns 32 this offseason and is likely to receive little interest on the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

