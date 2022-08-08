Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Johnson is dealing with a hip flexor injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Tomlin didn't go into detail regarding the severity of Johnson's injury, but given his status as an established starter, the 26-year-old wideout is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seahawks even if he's able to quickly move past the issue. After recently signing a two-year, $39.5 million extension with the Steelers, Johnson will be locked in as a top target for whichever quarterback emerges as the team's Week 1 starter.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Gets two-year extension•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Still in talks for new contract•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Not doing team drills•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Likely won't extend deal•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Finds end zone in losing effort•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Ten targets despite early injury•