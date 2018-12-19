Conner (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. "I am trying. It's day-by-day," Conner noted Wednesday. "These high ankle sprains are deceiving. I can walk around fine, not limping. When I am out there on the field, cutting and stuff, it's not ready yet."

Conner's status for Sunday's game against the Saints thus remains cloudy due to his acknowledged high-ankle sprain. If he's unable to go, the Steelers would once again turn to Jaylen Samuels -- who carried 19 times for 142 yards in Week 15 -- to head their backfield this weekend, with Stevan Ridley in reserve.