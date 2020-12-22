Smith-Schuster caught three of six targets for 15 yards and lost a fumble in Monday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Smith-Schuster fumbled after taking a massive hit on a crossing route, ending Pittsburgh's fifth possession of the first quarter without a single first down. The slot receiver never really got an opportunity to make amends for that error, falling short of 30 yards for the fifth time this season. Consistency has been an issue for Smith-Schuster in 2020, but he has compiled a respectable 82 catches for 670 yards and seven touchdowns heading into a Week 16 visit from the Colts.