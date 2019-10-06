Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Shaping up as game-time decision
Smith-Schuster (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, is considered a true game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Despite putting in a full practice Friday, Smith-Schuster apparently wasn't able to assuage the Steelers' concern about his injury. The team will wait and see how he responds to a pregame workout before making a call on his status when the inactive list is released 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff.
