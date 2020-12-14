Smith-Schuster had six receptions (seven targets) for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-15 loss to Buffalo.

Smith-Schuster was the lone bright spot on a forgettable offensive night for the normally high-octane Steelers aerial attack. The "elder statesman" of Pittsburgh's young wideout corps led the team in all receiving categories, which hasn't been a regular occurrence in 2020. That's not to say that Smith-Schuster isn't being utilized, as he is averaging a healthy 7.8 targets per game this year. The 26-year-old simply isn't doing a whole lot with those opportunities, falling below 50 receiving yards on seven occasions while failing to register a 100-plus yard performance through 13 contests. The bright spot on Smith-Schuster's resume is the 79 receptions he has tallied, which undoubtedly boosts his utility in PPR formats heading into a soft matchup against the Bengals on Monday.