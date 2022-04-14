Allen signed his restricted rights free agent tender Thursday to keep him with the Steelers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Allen will remain in Pittsburgh for at least one more season after agreeing to sign the restricted free agent tender extended by the team. The 2018 fifth-round pick has accumulated 43 tackles in 30 games while playing primarily on special teams, with 393 snaps coming in that phase, over the past two seasons. Allen appeared on just 59 defensive snaps in 2021 and should slot in as the team's fourth inside linebacker behind Devin Bush, Myles Jack and Robert Spillane going forward.