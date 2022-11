Boykin (oblique) is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Indianapolis, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

After opening the week with a DNP on Thursday, Boykin managed back-to-back limited sessions as he deals with an oblique injury stemming from last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. The Steelers don't have to make any signings or elevations to bolster the receiving corps until Monday, so his status is entirely up in the air for Week 12.