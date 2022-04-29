Trubisky will have additional competition for the starting quarterback job during training camp after the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was the clear favorite for the starting job when he signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh in mid-March, but Kaboly reports that Pickett should compete for the starting role once training camp gets underway. Trubisky is still seen as the frontrunner to serve as the No. 1 option to begin the season, but he's unlikely to have too much job security, particularly if Pickett impresses in practice and preseason games. Trubisky appeared in 10 games with the Bears in 2020 and completed 199 of 297 passes for 2,055 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing 33 times for 195 yards and a score.