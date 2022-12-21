Harris (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
It's a downgrade from Tuesday when Harris was listed as limited, though the Steelers didn't actually hold a practice just two days after their win over the Panthers. They face the Raiders on Saturday, with Jaylen Warren ready to pick up slack in the backfield if things go south with Harris' hip injury. He did miss practice last Wednesday with the same hip injury, then returned to full participation the next day and took 24 carries for 86 yards and a TD in the 24-16 win over Carolina (Warren added 12 touches for 49 yards and a TD on 34 percent of snaps).