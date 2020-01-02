Play

Spillane recorded two tackles (both solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Activated after spending the first half of 2019 on the practice squad Spillane finishes the 2019 season with 11 tackles in eight games. He has one year remaining on his rookie contract and should return in 2020 in his primary capacity as a member of Pittsburgh's special teams unit.

