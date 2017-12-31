Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Scores first touchdown since 2014 season
Ridley, ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 108 yards on 26 carries and the one touchdown in two games.
Ridley got the start in place of Le'Veon Bell (inactive, coach's decision), and looked like the stud running back that began his career in New England, where he amassed 2,817 yards and 22 touchdowns on 649 carries (4.3 average) before getting injured in his fourth season. He's played in just 11 games over the past three seasons, and is an unrestricted free agent. At 28, the Steelers will likely look to third round draft pick James Conner, who suffered his own injury that resulted in the signing of Ridley, to serve as Bell's backup next season.
