LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC South said in the media session.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans had plenty of turnover this offseason with new additions at coach (Brian Callahan), running back (Tony Pollard) and receiver (Calvin Ridley), among others. Callahan said the team has given Will Levis plenty of tools to succeed as he enters his first full season as the starting quarterback.

"It makes him want to work harder," Callahan said of Levis. "It inspires him to go work. We're being aggressive, we're trying to add good players and we're not sitting back. I think he appreciates it, and he's excited about it."

Levis should be drafted with a late-round pick in deeper leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback, but he definitely has more upside now with the addition of Ridley joining DeAndre Hopkins. Callahan said Ridley can play every receiver spot, and he's excited to create mismatches for him and Hopkins this season.

Ridley is worth drafting as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as early as Round 5. And Hopkins should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver worth drafting in Round 7.

"His speed, his ability to get in and out of breaks, to separate, are really kind of top level for the position in the league," Callahan said of Ridley. "He brings an element that we really needed, and the opportunity to add him was really awesome."

Callahan also said he plans to use Pollard and Tyjae Spears in a variety of ways this year and called them a "pretty formidable 1-2 punch." But Callahan wouldn't say if one will get significantly more touches than the other.

"They both can score touchdowns," Callahan said. "Have some explosiveness and make you miss in their game. Catch the ball out of the backfield and protect. You have two guys that are interchangeable that both add something unique to the offense.

"I think it will be a pretty good division of labor between the two of them. The thing that excites me about them both is that they both can pass protect, and they're both good at it. You don't necessarily have to take one or the other off the field on third down, which is really good for us."

Pollard should be drafted in all leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Round 5. And Spears remains a potential flex option in all leagues worth drafting as early as Round 7.