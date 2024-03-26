LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC South said in the media session.

Indianapolis Colts

The biggest story for the Colts this offseason is the health of quarterback Anthony Richardson, and coach Shane Steichen said Richardson should be ready for OTA workouts.

"I think he'll be good to go for spring practice," Steichen said. "Obviously we've got to limit it and monitor it and don't go overboard, but I can't be more excited to get him back going again. His limited sample size that he had in those first five weeks were impressive. I mean, he made some plays that I've never seen guys make."

Richardson can be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. In his two complete games last season, he scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points in each outing. He should be drafted in all one-quarterback leagues with a mid-round pick.