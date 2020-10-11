Cooks recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Jaguars.

One week after recording no receptions on three targets, Cooks became DeShaun Watson's favorite target. He shredded the Jaguars defense deep, logging five receptions of over 20 yards -- including a 28-yard touchdown reception to clinch the victory. Cooks has been inconsistent through five games with the Texans, gaining 25 yards or fewer on three occasions. He'll look to remain on track in Week 6 against Tennessee.