Cooks did not play in Friday's preseason game against the Rams.
Cooks was idle for a second consecutive preseason game, but this should not be cause for concern. Without Cooks, Nico Collins became the top receiver and showed up with four catches on six targets for 48 yards and an impressive touchdown catch on a 50-50 ball. It's unclear if Cooks will be held out of the third preseason game coming up Thursday against San Francisco, but it would not be shock if the Texans keep their top offensive threat under wraps instead of exposing him to needless contact.