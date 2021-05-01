The Texans selected Jordan in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 147th overall.

Jordan was a very productive pass catcher at Miami (FL), but as an undersized tight end (6-foot-3, 247 pounds) he didn't test as well as previously hoped, registering a 4.68-second pro day 40 to go with poor agility numbers and mediocre jumps. There's a thin line between a Jordan Reed and a Hunter Bryant, and it's tough to tell where Jordan lands specifically on that spectrum. With the Texans Jordan will need to compete for a pass-catching specialist role at tight end, and his main competition figures to be the underwhelming Jordan Akins.