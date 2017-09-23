Texans' Bruce Ellington: Cleared medically, full practice participant
Ellington was a full participant all week after being cleared under the NFL's concussion protocol, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ellington was unavailable Week 2 after sustaining a concussion in the season-opening loss to the Jaguars. With a thin wideout corps, made thinner when Houston released Jaelen Strong, Ellington will serve as the third wideout Sunday against the Patriots.
