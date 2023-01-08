Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass.

Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown tally of the campaign while falling just short of his third 300-yard effort of 2022. The second-year signal-caller even led Houston on an improbable comeback that culminated in a 28-yard touchdown toss to Jordan Akins and subsequent two-pointer to the veteran tight end that served as the difference in the game. Mills hit Brandin Cooks and Akins for 11- and 19-yard scores earlier in the game as well, but the young quarterback's future in Houston is somewhat uncertain, given the team has the No. 2 pick in April's draft and also may be undergoing a head coaching change this offseason.