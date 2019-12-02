Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Leads team with 64 yards
Hopkins recorded five catches (eight targets) for 64 yards in Sunday's 28-22 win over New England.
Hopkins drew a tough matchup against Stephon Gilmore -- widely considered the best man-to-man corner in the game -- so the pedestrian stat line (by his standards) shouldn't come as a huge surprise. The 27-year-old still led all Houston receivers with 64 yards in a contest where Deshaun Watson spread the ball out to eight different targets. Hopkins is having a down year (86 receptions, 903 yards and six touchdowns) when factoring in his price tag on draft day, and things won't get any easier next week against Denver's fifth-ranked pass defense (207.5 passing yards allowed per game).
