Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Misses practice with leg injury
Foreman in not participating in Thursday's practice due to a leg injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The severity and origin of Foreman's leg injury is unclear at this point, but his potential availability for Saturday's preseason contest against the Saints is now in question. He's racked up 93 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries through two preseason games thus far, but remains behind Lamar Miller and backup Alfred Blue on the depth chart. Tyler Ervin could see an increased role out of the backfield on Saturday if Foreman is ultimately unable to play.
