Texans' J.J. Watt: Undergoes minor knee procedure
Watt successfully underwent a minor knee procedure Thursday, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.
Watt played through a lingering knee injury for much of the 2018 season, and has elected to have a minor cleanup done to address the issue. The 29-year-old is not expected to be hindered during offseason workouts, barring any setbacks. Watt totaled 16 sacks on the year, which ranked second in the league, and is a Comeback Player of the Year candidate after having missed 11 games in 2017 due to a broken leg.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...