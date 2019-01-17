Texans' J.J. Watt: Undergoes minor knee procedure

Watt successfully underwent a minor knee procedure Thursday, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.

Watt played through a lingering knee injury for much of the 2018 season, and has elected to have a minor cleanup done to address the issue. The 29-year-old is not expected to be hindered during offseason workouts, barring any setbacks. Watt totaled 16 sacks on the year, which ranked second in the league, and is a Comeback Player of the Year candidate after having missed 11 games in 2017 due to a broken leg.

