Clowney had three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Jets.

Clowney played all but three defensive snaps Saturday as he continues to play a pivotal role on the Texans' defensive line. The 25-year-old has 37 total tackles and eight sacks in 13 games, and will face the Eagles -- and potentially backup quarterback Nick Foles -- next week on the road.