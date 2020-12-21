Akins caught five of six targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Indianapolis.

Akins has become the top tight end threat on the roster and has six targets in three of the last five games. He's up to 43 targets over 11 games, which puts him within shouting distance of his career-high 55 targets established over 16 games in 2019. However, Akins has found the end zone just once, and Houston's tight ends account for just three of quarterback Deshaun Watson's 27 touchdown throws. Week 16 has the Texans hosting the Bengals, whose defense is tied for 30th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.