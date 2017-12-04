Fairbairn converted two of his four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 24-13 loss to the Titans.

Fairbairn had a 48-yard attempt hit the upright, then badly misfired on a 28-yard try, which sailed wide left. The misses occurred at critical junctures that could have altered the game's outcome. On balance, the Texans have been pleased with Fairbairn, who has connected on 17 of 21 attempts this season, but the rookie kicker has missed four of his last 10 tries. All of the misses have come in the last five games with Tom Savage at quarterback. Given the way Houston's offense has regressed since Savage replaced the dynamic Deshaun Watson (knee) under center, any missed opportunity to score hurts.