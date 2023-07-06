Collins "appeared to be" C.J. Stroud's "favorite target" during OTAs and minicamp, ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime reports.

With Brandin Cooks now in Dallas, Collins has a chance to claim No. 1 receiver duties in Houston. Veteran Robert Woods was signed to help replace some of Cooks' production, but Collins needs to take a step forward in his third season. New coach DeMeco Ryans singled out Collins as "the big guy with probably the best hands on the team" when discussing Houston's wideout group. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Collins has prototypical size on the outside. Stroud is easily the best quarterback he'll have played with for the Texans.