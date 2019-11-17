Play

Gipson (back/wrist) is expected to play Sunday at Baltimore, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gipson missed the last two games but looks as though he'll be able to make his return coming out of the bye week. The absences are notable for the 29-year-old since he previously hadn't missed a game since 2015.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories