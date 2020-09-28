Davis recorded five receptions on six targets for 69 yards in Week 3 against the Vikings.

Despite finishing second on the team in targets, Davis led the team in receiving yards in the continued absence of A.J. Brown (knee). The majority of his production came on a 38-yard reception that ultimately set up a one-yard rushing score for Derrick Henry late in the third quarter. Davis may be heading towards a fourth year breakout -- he has 206 yards and a touchdown across three games -- if Brown remains sidelined for future contests.