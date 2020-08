Davis (toe) looked healthy in his first practice of the season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Davis was activated off the PUP list prior to Monday's practice, the Titans first in full pads. He didn't receive many targets, but was credited with a nice diving catch on a pass delivered by Logan Woodside. Most importantly, it was reported that he looked fine running routes, a promising note for his availability to begin the regular season.