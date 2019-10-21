Titans' Corey Davis: Puts up big performance
Davis hauled in six of his seven targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Chargers.
Davis posted season-best marks in both targets and receptions in Ryan Tannehill's first start under center. His day was highlighted by two plays, the first of which was an eight-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. He also played a key role in the team's game-winning drive, hauling in a 38-yard pass. Given the immediate rapport that Davis showed with Tannehill, it's possible the promising wideout will be more consistent in his production as the season wears on. He'll have a strong chance to build on this breakout performance as he faces a weak Buccaneers' pass defense in Week 8.
