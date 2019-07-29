Corey Davis made several plays downfield, including a diving catch, on the third day of team's training camp Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Davis was noted for making a touchdown catch as well as beating Adoree Jackson on another route. Wyatt specifically noted that Davis displayed improved body control, something he worked on in the offseason. While it's easy to get overly-invested in training camp news, it sounds as if Davis has impressed in the first week, showing a connection with Marcus Mariota.