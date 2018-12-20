Titans' David Fluellen: Moved to IR
Fluellen (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Fluellen missed the Titan's last-five games and looks like he'll need a few more weeks before he could see the field, which is what led to his placement on IR. His move shouldn't impact the Titans' running back rotation much at all, as Fluellen had only seen six offensive snaps in the seven games he was healthy and active for.
