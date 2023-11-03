Hopkins brought in four of 11 targets for 60 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Titans' 20-16 loss to the Steelers on Thursday night.

Hopkins paced the Titans in targets and tied with Kyle Philips for the team lead in receptions. However, as his final line indicates, Hopkins' night turned inefficient as it unfolded, with the connection between him and rookie signal-caller Will Levis almost coming up completely empty in the second half. Nevertheless, the amount of attention Hopkins is garnering in the air attack is encouraging, and his prospects for a Week 10 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Nov. 12 remain bright irrespective of whether it's Levis or Ryan Tannehill (ankle) under center for that contest.