Hopkins (ankle) caught three of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Browns.

Hopkins came in questionable with an ankle injury for the second consecutive game, though the veteran wide receiver was held back more by the struggling offense around him than any physical limitations. His two catches for 43 yards accounted for almost half of Ryan Tannehill's 91 passing yards in the first half. Tannehill added just 13 passing yards after halftime, five of which went to Hopkins. While Hopkins has a healthy 25 targets through three weeks, he has turned that volume into a modest 153 yards without a touchdown heading into a Week 4 home game against the Bengals.