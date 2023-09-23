Hopkins (ankle) is in line to play Sunday at Cleveland, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hopkins has been tending to an ankle injury since the beginning of Week 2 prep, but he was able to suit up last Sunday against the Chargers and haul in four of five targets for 40 yards. He opened this week with a full practice Wednesday, only to be limited Thursday and a DNP on Friday. Despite the lack of activity to end the week, Hopkins was given a questionable designation for Sunday, and it appears active status will be confirmed for him about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.