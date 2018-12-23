Titans' Derrick Henry: Hits paydirt in victory
Henry rushed 21 times for 84 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 25-16 win over Washington. He caught his lone target for eight yards.
Henry also missed his first pass attempt of the season, ending his hopes of a perfect completion percentage for the year (2 of 3 for 14 yards). All joking aside, the bruising back turned in another fine fantasy performance, even if it wasn't as impressive as the two monster games he was coming off of. The 28-year-old is finally looking like the top-end fantasy back that many hoped he would become during drafts. It only took the Titans' coaching staff 13 weeks to finally feature him, but better late than never. Henry should be in store for another 20-plus touch workload in an important matchup with the Colts in Week 17.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...