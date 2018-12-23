Titans' Derrick Henry: Hits paydirt in victory

Henry rushed 21 times for 84 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 25-16 win over Washington. He caught his lone target for eight yards.

Henry also missed his first pass attempt of the season, ending his hopes of a perfect completion percentage for the year (2 of 3 for 14 yards). All joking aside, the bruising back turned in another fine fantasy performance, even if it wasn't as impressive as the two monster games he was coming off of. The 28-year-old is finally looking like the top-end fantasy back that many hoped he would become during drafts. It only took the Titans' coaching staff 13 weeks to finally feature him, but better late than never. Henry should be in store for another 20-plus touch workload in an important matchup with the Colts in Week 17.